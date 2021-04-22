CNO named for St. Luke's Health hospital in Texas

Jane Stirrup, MSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at St. Luke's Health's Patients Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas, the Houston-based health system said April 22.

Ms. Stirrup has served as interim vice president of patient care services at Patients Medical since November. She also previously was associate vice president of nursing and clinical operations at Memorial Hermann Orthopedic and Spine Hospital in Bellaire, Texas.

"Her dedication to excellence and commitment to compassionate care for every patient are characteristics we require of our leaders. Jane's exceptional experience will help to fortify our commitment to serving our mission and caring for our neighbors in the Bay Area," Patients Medical Center President Steven Foster said in a news release.

St. Luke's Health is a part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

