CNO named for UPMC hospital

Marianna Stoneburner, MSN, RN, has been named vice president of patient care services and CNO of UPMC's St. Margaret hospital in Pittsburgh, the health system said April 23.

Ms. Stoneburner is a 28-year veteran of UPMC.

She started at UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Montefiore, both in Pittsburgh. She then worked in the intensive care unit at UPMC St. Margaret from 1998 to 2010.

Most recently, she spent six years as CNO of New Castle, Pa.-based UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon, which has campuses in Greenville, Pa., and Farrell, Pa.

She began her new role in February.

More articles on executive moves:

Novant Health shakes up leadership amid New Hanover Regional integration

Tenet General Counsel Audrey Andrews to retire

CNO named for St. Luke's Health hospital in Texas

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.