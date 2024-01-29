17 CFO moves in 2024

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's this year:

Editor's note: This webpage will continue to be updated.

Jan. 1-Jan. 29

1. Zach Riggins has been appointed CFO of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center.

2. Sean Mills was named CFO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health's Northern region.

3. Hamilton, N.Y.-based Community Memorial Hospital tapped Tracy Frank as CFO.

4. Carla Chandler was named vice president and market CFO for Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

5. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System tapped Michael Scialdone as senior vice president and CFO.

6. Michael Cropp, MD, president and CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Independent Health, is passing his president title on to Jim Dunlop, the independent, nonprofit health system's current executive vice president and CFO. Independent plans to start recruiting for Mr. Dunlop's CFO role immediately.

7. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus selected Jerry Yang to succeed its CFO Sid Sczygelski.

8. Ric Magnuson will exit his role as CFO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health in April.

9. Troy (Ala.) Regional Medical Center names Kathy Hill its CFO.

10. Raju Iyer has been named senior vice president and CFO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

11. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health appointed Scott Wooten as CFO.

12. Kevin Benson departed his role as CFO of Thermopolis, Wyo.-based Hot Springs Health.

13. Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine tapped Andrew DeVoe as CFO. Mr. DeVoe replaces Tufts' former CFO Susan Green.

14. Chuck Robb, former senior vice president and CFO of Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System, was named CFO of St. Louis-based BJC Health System.

15. Vickie Magurean was named CFO of Tamiammi-based HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

16. Inverness-based HCA Florida Citrus Hospital named Jordan Fulkerson CFO.

17. CVS Health tapped Tom Cowhey as its new CFO.