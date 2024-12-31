118 CNO moves in 2024

Becker's has reported on 118 chief nursing officer moves since the start of 2023.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list and begins with the most recent.

Mercy Health selected Linsey Paul as CNO of its Mercy Health-Lima (Ohio) market.

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth named CNOs at two of its suburban hospitals. Jennifer Grenier, DNP, RN, was named vice president and CNO at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.). Kathleen Downey, DNP, RN, was named vice president and CNO at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth LaGrange (Ill.).

Pittsburgh-based UPMC appointed Kristen Maguire, DNP, RN, as CNO and vice president of patient care services of UPMC Northwest, a community hospital in Seneca, Pa.

LCMC Health's Touro hospital in New Orleans named Quanna Batiste-Brown, DNP, RN, as its new chief CNO. Dr. Batiste-Brown most recently served as CNO of ambulatory care nursing for UCLA Health.

Shannon Costello, MSN, RN, became CNO of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y.

Jessica Miller, RN, joined HCA Florida Mercy Hospital as chief operating officer. She previously served as CNO for St. Mary's Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children's Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health appointed Diana Landsverk, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer of the system's Elkins, W.Va-based Davis Medical Center.

Providence Swedish North Puget Sound appointed Mila Sprouse, MSN, RN, as CNO.

Overland Regional Medical Center in Kansas, part of HCA Midwest Health, named Jim Boyle, MSN, RN, as CNO.

Staten Island University Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, named Judy McLaughlin, DNP, RN, as CNO.

Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital appointed Kimberly Foxworth, DNP, as chief nursing executive.

Hot Springs, Ark.-based Levi Hospital appointed Traci Baker, MSN, RN, as CNO.

Providence, R.I.-based Brown University Health appointed Angie Wright, MSN, RN, as the organization's chief nursing executive, a newly created role for the health system.

Effective Jan. 6, Gem Gibbons, BSN, RN, will become CNO at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in New York.

WVU Medicine named Karla J. Tucker, BSN, RN, CNO and nursing director of its St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon, W.Va.

Methodist Hospital Northeast in San Antonio, Texas, appointed Angela Saif, DNP, RN, asCNO.

Karen Gallagher, MSN, RN, joined Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill., as vice president and CNO.

Quyen Wong, DNP, RN, was appointed associate executive director of patient care and CNO at Northwell Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Claire Mooney, DNP, joined Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health as CNO of its Central region. She has spent more than a decade in executive roles at health systems in Pennsylvania, most recently as COO of Penn State Health Lancaster.

Christine Mahoney, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Richmond University Medical Center in New York City.

Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey (Calif.) Hospital named Jessica Almeida, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer.

ChristianaCare appointed Krystle Gandhi, DNP, RN, as CNO of its flagship Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del.

St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, part of Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, appointed Karen Fasano, DNP, as CNO.

Jenee Wilson, RN, was appointed CNO of McLeansboro, Ill.-based Hamilton Memorial Hospital after serving in the role on an interim basis since August.

Giancarlo Lyle-Edrosolo, DNP, RN, joined Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C., as market chief nurse executive. He previously served as area vice president and chief nursing officer at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill.

Karen Young, MSN, RN, became CNO of Madison, Ga.-based Morgan Medical Center.

Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora selected Jennifer Roth, MSN, RN, to serve as its next chief nursing executive and senior vice president of patient care services. Ms. Roth's promotion follows the planned retirement of the current CNE, Pat Givens, BSN, who has held the role for the past eight years.

Timothy Carrigan, PhD, RN, was named CNO of Loyola Medicine's Illinois and Indiana markets.

Oswego (N.Y.) Health promoted Kathryn Pagliaroli, BSN, RN, to serve as chief operating officer. She will also retain her position as senior vice president and CNO.

Glenn Dennis, MSN, RN, became CNO of Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health tapped Lorie Rhine, RN, as its chief nursing executive.

St. Louis-based SSM Health selected Kerri Bayer, DNP, RN, as CNO of its Oklahoma and Mid-Missouri region.

Brandi Stegall, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Medical City Fort Worth, a 378-bed acute care hospital in Texas.

Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center, a RWJBarnabas hospital, hired Ann Szapor, BSN, RN, as CNO.

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare appointed Jamie Ayala, DNP, RN, as CNO of Wilmington (Del.) Hospital.

Shakyryn Napier was named CNO and vice president of patient care services at Farrell, Pa.-based UPMC Horizon and New Castle, Pa.-based UPMC Jameson.

Springfield, Ill. based-Hospital Sisters Health System named Allison Paul, DNP, RN, as CNO of its Central Illinois Market.

AdventHealth Colorado promoted Rachel Miles, DNP, RN, to the full-time role of CNO for the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes five hospitals.

Kissimmee-based HCA Florida Osceola Hospital named JoAnne Masongsong, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 3.

Courtney McCredie, MSN, RN, was named CNO of McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill.

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif., selected Sharon Brown, MSN, RN, as its new CNO.

Jesse Roque, MSN, stepped in as CNO of Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Bronson Health in Battle Creek, Mich., named Anne Wendling, MSN, RN, as CNO of Bronson LakeView Hospital in Paw Paw, Mich., and Bronson South Haven (Mich.) Hospital.

Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., selected Michelle Buck, DPN, RN, to serve as CNO.

Wilmington, Ohio-based Clinton Memorial Hospital tapped Debra Dozier, MSN, RN, as chief nurse.

West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare promoted its CNO, Lacey Carter, MSN, to the position of chief operating officer. She will serve in a dual role.

Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, R.I., hired Kimberly Kane, MSN, APRN, to serve as CNO.

Good Samaritan Hospital appointed Brenda Winkler, MSN, RN, to the role of CNO.

Jodie Wegmiller, BSN, RN, a long-time nursing leader at OhioHealth, was named CNO and vice president of patient care services at two of the Columbus-based system's hospitals: OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health named Jenny Stachura, MSN, RN, CNO of its Midwest Division's Iowa/Nebraska market.

Riverside Smithfield (Va.) Hospital appointed Michelle Wooten, BSN, RN, inaugural CNO.

Stacy Jemtrud, DNP, RN, stepped into the role of CNO at Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital July 1.

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Mercy Southeast named Katie Finder chief nursing officer.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health selected Catherine (Kate) Mohr, RN, DNP, to serve as its first systemwide CNO.

The University of Chicago Medicine promoted Emily Chase, PhD, RN, to executive vice president and COO of the University of Chicago Medical Center. She previously served as CNO. The health system selected Alesia Coe, DNP, RN, to replace Dr. Chase as vice president of patient care services and CNO.

Jodi Stack, RN, MSN, was named CNO and chief administrative officer of Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Mass., where she began her nursing career in 2000.

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Health, a Cedars-Sinai affiliate, named Jinhee Jeannie Nguyen, DNP, RN, as CNO.

Patty Blazier, RN, shared plans to retire from her role as CNO at Hamilton Memorial Hospital District in McLeansboro, Ill.

Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, RN, Advocate Health's executive vice president and chief nursing officer, retired in December. The Charlotte, N.C.-based system tapped Betty Jo Rocchio, DNP, CRNA, as its next CNO. Dr. Rocchio is the former CNO of St. Louis-based Mercy Health.

Yuri Pashchuk, MSN, RN, became the associate chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.) Parkway. She previously served as CNO of St. Joseph's Health, a Trinity Health member system in Syracuse, N.Y.

Owensboro (Ky.) Health appointed Beth Steele, MSN, RN, chief operating officer, a newly created position that will focus on systemwide operations. She also retained her role as CNO of the health system.

Angie Merrell, MSN, RN, was selected as CNO of Caldwell, Idaho-based West Valley Medical Center.

Devin LaPuasa, MSN, RN, was named CNO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va.

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals named Jacci Jacobs, BSN, RN, vice president and CNO.

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope appointed Angelique Richard, PhD, RN, to the role of CNO. She joined the system from Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, where she served as senior vice president of hospital operations and CNO at Rush University System for Health.

University of Rochester Medicine Finger Lakes Health in Geneva, N.Y., selected Gregory Hoffman-Fragale, DNP, RN, to serve as CNO.

Jackie Ethier, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital.

Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, appointed John Duran, MSN, RN, as CNO.

Brigham and Women's Hospital appointed Julia Mason, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services. She joined the Boston-based system from The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio, where she served as senior vice president of patient care services and CNO for the hospital division.

Beth Hicks, RN, BSN, was named CNO of McLeod Health Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Yonkers, N.Y.-based Saint Joseph's Medical Center named Ann Marie Moynihan, DNP, MSN, vice president of patient care services and CNO.

Methodist Hospital Atascosa in San Antonio, Texas, named Jacalyn DeHarte, BSN, its COO and CNO.

AdventHealth Lake Wales (Fla.) appointed Jewels "Julie" Stark as CNO.

Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare appointed Amy Russell, MSN, CNO of St. David's North Austin Medical Center, effective April 8.

Karen Keady, PhD, RN, becameCNO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She joined the Nashville, Tenn.-based system from the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center, where she spent six years as vice president and chief nurse executive.

Christina Geis, RN, was named chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente's Antioch (Calif.) Medical Center.

Connette Gill, MSN, RN, became CNO of Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, N.C.

Robin Ferrer, MSN, RN, joined RWJBarnabas Health as CNO of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J. He previously served as vice president of emergency services at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., named Scott James, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan welcomed Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, as CNO.

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City named Stephanie Clements, BSN, RN, vice president and CNO. She was also named community CNO to oversee 2,400 nursing staff members at Mercy facilities across the state of Oklahoma.

Heather Veltre, DNP, RN, became CNO of Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J.

University of Michigan Health-West named Kate Veenstra, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer. She had been serving as associate CNO since 2021.

Peggy Norton-Rosko, DNP, RN, joined Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System as chief nurse executive.

Bronson Battle Creek (Mich.) Hospital appointed Steve Polega, BSN, RN, vice president and CNO.

Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health named Brandi Stewart, BSN, RN, as CNO of two hospitals: Baptist Health-Fort Smith (Ark.) and Baptist Health-Van Buren (Ark.).

Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center, a 384-bed Tenet Healthcare hospital, selected Cheryl Harless, DNP, RN, as its new CNO in March.

Tammy Jackson, BSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and CNO of SSM Health in Southern Illinois — a division of the St. Louis-based system that includes two regional hospitals in Southern Illinois.

Robin Baldauf, MSN, became CNO of Bon Secours Hampton Roads in Chesapeake, Va.

The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital named Sara Brokaw, MSN, RN, to the dual role of president and CNO.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (N.J.) appointed Dawn Hutchinson, MSN, RN, as CNO.

Kerin Da Cruz, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of UF Health Jacksonville (Fla.).

Denene Prophet-Williams, BSN, joined Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center as vice president and CNO. She previously served as executive director of clinical operations and cancer research at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

Mountain Laurel Medical Center in Oakland, Md., promoted Michelle Dixon, MSN, RN, to CNO. She previously served as vice president of clinical practice and quality.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., named Colleen Thielk, MSN, RN, CNO.

Travis Drake, MSN, RN, became CNO of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health's Kentucky region.

Bayou Bend Health System in Franklin, La., named Robert Raheem, BSN, RN, as CNO.

Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health appointed Toni Maxwell, ADN, as CNO.

Mass General Brigham selected Kathleen Charbonnier, MSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing executive for Boston-based Mass Eye and Ear, a specialty hospital.

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health promoted Crystal Farmer, MSN, RN, to serve as both chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. She previously served as the system's CNO.

UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland named Christine Lechliter, BSN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

Tammy Jones, PhD, RN, became CNO of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health in Little Rock.

University Medical Center New Orleans selected Allison Guste, BSN, RN, to serve as CNO and vice president of nursing and clinical services for LCMC Health, UMC's parent company.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health appointed Puneet Freibott, DNP, RN, as its inaugural chief nursing officer.

St. Luke's Jerome (Idaho) Medical Center promoted Kevin Watson, MSN, FNP, to the dual role of chief operating and chief nursing officer.

Rock Regional Hospital in Derby, Kan., named Heather Cave, RN, as CNO.

Bon Secours tapped Cassie Lewis, DNP, RN, to serve as CNO of its Richmond, Va., market.

Angel McCullough, DNP, RN, became CNO of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., and Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, both part of Trinity Health.

Michelle Strider, BSN, RN, became CNO of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Community Health in January.

USC Arcadia (Calif.) Hospital appointed Colleen Wilcoxen, RN, MSN, as CNO. The 348-bed hospital is part of Keck Medicine of USC.

Lansing, Mich.-based E.W. Sparrow Hospital named Kathy Marble, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer. She has worked with the health system for four decades and previously served in the role on an interim basis.

Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System tapped Mary Brobst, MSN, RN, to serve as CNO.

Nancy Bisco-Flora, BSN, RN, retired after nearly 50 years at Newark, N.J.-based Saint Michael's Medical Center. She was appointed CNO in 2016.

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth selected Kristen Sutton, MSN, RN, to serve as CNO at two campuses: AdventHealth Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway.

Carrie Carls, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Jacksonville (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Center tapped Cathy Sumner, MSN, RN, as CNO.

Janice Walker, RN, was named CNO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health's Southeast Region.



At the beginning of the year, Margaret Carroll, RN, stepped down as CNO of Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.). She spent eight months in the role.