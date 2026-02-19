For-profit operators: 34 executive moves in 2026

For-profit hospital operators have made leadership moves across all levels in 2026 — from individual hospitals to regional divisions and corporate roles.

So far this year, several notable appointments and transitions have taken place.

Here are 34 for-profit hospital executive moves that have been announced or completed in 2026:

Editor’s note: This roundup was created Jan. 22 and will continue to be updated.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

1. DeVry Anderson, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Texas, part of HCA.

2. Joel Leone joined HCA’s Savannah, Ga.-based Memorial Health as its new COO.

3. Armando Bonheur, Jr. was named vice president of operations at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

4. Robyn Miller, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, part of HCA.

5. Abby Bray was named vice president of operations for Vidalia, Ga.-based Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, part of HCA.

6. Sharleen Betancourt, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio, part of HCA.

7. Josh Gill was named COO of HCA’s Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

8. John Castaneda was appointed vice president of human resources for HCA Houston Healthcare.

9. Lindsay Goldammer, RN, MSN, was appointed interim chief nursing officer of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

10. Erica Rossitto, BSN, RN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nurse executive at HCA.

11. Kristopher Russell was named CFO of HCA’s Idaho Falls-based Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

12. Justin Inglett was named CFO of HCA’s Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center.

13. Sabrina Kidd, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of HCA’s Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

14. Nanette Logan, DNP, exited her role as CEO of HCA’s Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va. Ben Brown is her successor.

15. David Wylie was appointed CFO of HCA’s Waycross, Ga.-based Memorial Satilla Health.

16. Neva Spencer, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

17. Megan Powe was appointed COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

18. Whitney Staub-Juergens, RN, was named COO for digital transformation and innovation at HCA.

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

19. Robert Coscione was named vice president of managed care for Lifepoint.

20. Bob Barrett was named president of Lifepoint’s Western division.

21. Alison Dulfer was appointed CEO of Woodland Springs Behavioral Health in Conroe, Texas, part of Lifepoint.

22. Geoffrey Hall was named CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., a joint venture rehabilitation hospital affiliated with Lifepoint.

23. Ellen Moss was appointed CEO of University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital in Ohio and University Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospital in Beachwood, Ohio, both affiliated with Lifepoint.

24. Bruce Tassin was named CEO of Centerpoint Health-Georgetown and Centerpoint Health-Versailles in Kentucky, both part of Lifepoint.

25. Vera Yigle-Kaljob, MD, was appointed CEO of Triangle Springs, a behavioral health hospital in Raleigh, N.C., part of Lifepoint.

26. Susan Burroughs was appointed COO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare — a joint venture of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Lifepoint Health.

27. Chris Boukas, RN, was named COO of Lifepoint’s Paris (Texas) Regional Health.

28. Rebekah Artman, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital in North Carolina. Both facilities are part of Duke LifePoint.

Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.)

Editor’s note: Prime Healthcare is a for-profit health system based in Ontario, Calif., that also includes hospitals operated by the nonprofit Prime Healthcare Foundation. Of its 51 hospitals, 33 are for-profit and 18 are nonprofit.

29. Rick Naegler was appointed regional CEO of Prime’s four hospitals in Missouri and Kansas.

30. Patrick Kerrwood was appointed CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, Ill., part of Prime.

31. Chris Lewis‘s role was expanded to regional CFO of Prime’s Chicago-based Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital and Evanston, Ill.-based Saint Francis Hospital.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

32. Tracey Crandall was named CHRO of Tenet’s Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

33. Denten Park exited his role as CEO of Tenet’s St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet’s Massachusetts market. Adam Bracks was named interim CEO of St. Vincent.

34. Genifer Rucker was appointed president and CEO of Tenet’s Resolute Baptist Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.