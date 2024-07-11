5 recent hospital, health system CEO exits

Becker's reported the following hospital and health system CEO departures since June 25, including resignations and other C-suite changes.

Rex Walk, interim CEO of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyo., is no longer with the organization.



Terrell Neal, BSN, resigned as CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga., after less than four months.



Kelly Sager, MSN, is no longer president and CEO of Holy Family Hospital after Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System eliminated the role.



Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, plans to retire in 2025 as CEO and executive vice president of medical affairs at Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Michigan Medicine.



John White stepped down from his role as CEO and superintendent of Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic.