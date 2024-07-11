5 recent hospital, health system CEO exits

Becker's reported the following hospital and health system CEO departures since June 25, including resignations and other C-suite changes.
- Rex Walk, interim CEO of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyo., is no longer with the organization.
- Terrell Neal, BSN, resigned as CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga., after less than four months.
- Kelly Sager, MSN, is no longer president and CEO of Holy Family Hospital after Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System eliminated the role.
- Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, plans to retire in 2025 as CEO and executive vice president of medical affairs at Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Michigan Medicine.
- John White stepped down from his role as CEO and superintendent of Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic.