Missouri system CEO transition on hold

Tom Keller will no longer assume the role of president and CEO of Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System, the organization confirmed. The system announced in September that he would take on the position on Dec. 1.

Paula Baker will remain CEO until a new leader is appointed, a spokesperson for the health system confirmed to Becker's on Dec. 2. Ms. Baker, who has served as CEO for 13 years, previously shared plans to retire.

Freeman Health System did not provide details on why Mr. Keller is no longer assuming the role.

Mr. Keller most recently served as president and CEO of West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare. He is no longer with Ozarks Healthcare, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Melody Trimble, MSN, was named transitional CEO in November.