Wyoming hospital CEO exits

Erick Twyman is no longer serving as dual CEO and CFO of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyo., effective Dec. 10.

Mr. Twyman assumed the roles on Dec. 2, according to a Dec. 12 Facebook post from the hospital, which added that he has since "separated from the organization." Gerald Parton will return to the role of interim CEO, the post said.

Mr. Twyman was dismissed after the hospital's board and administrators discovered a discrepancy in his background, radio station KTGA reported Dec. 13.

The hospital's board is now seeking separate candidates for the CEO and CFO roles, hospital COO Stephanie Hinkle told the station.

Previously, the hospital announced that Rex Walk, interim CEO, and Margaret Fontana, CFO, were no longer with the organization as of June 12, when Mr. Parton was selected as interim CEO.