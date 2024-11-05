U of Maryland hospital CEO to retire after 15 years

Noel Cervino, president and CEO of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, will retire later this year.

Mr. Cervino took the helm in 2009, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the hospital.

Albert Zanger, who has been promoted to senior vice president and chief administrative officer of the hospital, will succeed Mr. Cervino, the release said.

Mr. Zanger joined the hospital in 2019 and most recently served as senior vice president of finance and operations. He has been with University of Maryland Medical System since 2009.

Mohan Suntha, MD, system president and CEO, highlighted Mr. Zanger's leadership in major facility projects, financial performance and advancement of physician services in the release.

Under Mr. Cervino's leadership, Charles Regional Medical Center became part of University of Maryland Medical System in 2011 and improved patient care, financial performance and community outreach, the release said.