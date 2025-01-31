35 recent clinical executive moves

The start of 2025 has been marked by a flurry of clinical executive moves at hospitals and health systems.

Editor's note: This webpage was created Jan. 13 and will be updated regularly.

Jan. 22-Jan. 31

Michael Dingeldein, MD, was named chief of pediatric surgery for Cleveland-based University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.



Juan Sanchez, MD, was appointed chief academic officer for graduate medical education at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.



TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn., named Christine Lunger, as chief nursing officer.



Lance Bruck, MD, was named executive vice chair of clinical affairs and strategic development for the department of obstetrics, gynecology and women's health at New York City-based Montefiore Einstein.



In June, Daniel Ostlie, MD, will join Cincinnati Children's as surgeon-in-chief and senior vice president.



Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital named Aida Advic, MD, chief medical officer.

Cincinnati-based UC Health promoted Tara Williams, DNP, RN, to vice president and CNO of UC Medical Center.

Richard Redett, MD, was named physician-in-chief at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.



Jason Mitchell, MD, will join Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger as executive vice president and CMO March 24.

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie named Paul Mollo, PharmD, as inaugural chief pharmacy officer.



Pittsburgh-based UPMC Health System appointed Lisa Cain, MSN, RN, as CNO and vice president of patient care services at UPMC Memorial in York, Pa.

Amanda Shrout, DNP, RN, was named CNO and vice president of patient care services at Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center, both part of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health.



Stacey-Ann Okoth, PhD, DNP, has been selected to serve as CNO for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Mountain Region.



Jan. 13-21

Darren Brucken, MD, was named CMO at Horizon Health in Paris, Ill.

Azita Hamedani, MD, was appointed president of UNC Faculty physicains and vice dean for clinical affairs at UNC Health in Chapel Hill, N.C.

McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Mich., named Hassan Beiz, MD, CMO.

Effective Feb. 2, Josh Froehlich, RN, BSN, will become vice president and CNO of Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System.

Seanna Zimmerman, DNP, RN was named vice president and CNO of The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I.

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health promoted Jennifer Khelil, DO, from CMO to executive vice president and chief clinical officer.



Jan. 1-12

Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine appointed Tara Yurinich, MSN, RN, as CNO of Gottlieb Memorial hospital.

Julie Hall, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO at Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System.

Ann Pohl, DNP, MSN, BSN, will join UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morgantown, N.C., as CNO in March. Dr. Pohl currently serves as chief nurse of Lima Memorial Health System in Ohio.

Malik Merchant, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Texas.

Effective Feb. 24, Sharon Smyth, DNP, RN, will become CNO of The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Kathleen Downey, DNP, RN, was promoted to vice president and CNO at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange. She previously served as vice president of nursing operations for the system's Hinsdale and La Grange hospitals.

Jennifer Grenier, DNP, RN, was named vice president and CNO at UChicago Medicine Advent Health's Boilingbrook (Ill.) hospital.

San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Healthcare has appointed Celestina Bryson, DNP, MSN, as CNO for its specialty and transplant hospital.

Moiz Master, MD, was named CMO of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md., has named Heather Markell, MSN, RN, as CNO.

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has named longtime leader Katrina Ascencio-Holmes, BSN, RN, as chief nurse.

New York City-based Montefiore Health appointed Ruth Cassidy, PharmD, as chief pharmacy officer.

Heather Corte-Real, DNP, RN, joined Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center as CNO. She previously served as dual chief nursing and operating officer of JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, Calif.

Kara Estenson, DNP, MSN, RN, joined San Francisco-based Dignity Health as chief nurse executive and COO of Woodland Memorial Hospital. She previously served as patient care executive and CNO of Adventist Health in Sonora, Calif.

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care named Crystal Arthur, MD, inaugural chief medical director of emergency services for the system.

