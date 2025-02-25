Washington hospital names chief nurse

Tammy Needham, DNP, has been named chief nursing officer at Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital. She will step into the role in March, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

Dr. Needham has worked in healthcare for more than 20 years, most recently as chief clinical officer at Island Health Hospital District in Anacortes, Wash. She has experience in ICU nursing, emergency department nursing, critical flight care and as a clinical documentation specialist.



Pullman Regional is a 25-bed critical access hospital.