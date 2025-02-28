Alabama hospital CNO named to dual role as COO

Gina Anderson, BSN, was appointed COO of Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala., after serving in the interim role, according to a Feb. 27 statement posted on the hospital's Facebook page.

Ms. Anderson, who is also chief nursing officer, will "oversee the hospital's operations and provide strategic leadership as the hospital’s COO role continues to evolve," the hospital said.

She replaces Michael James, who, along with CEO Joe Riley, stepped down in 2024 as part of the hospital's financial restructuring. Ron Dreskin, who was previously brought in to support the restructuring, is serving as interim CEO of Jackson Hospital. Mr. James began a new role as CEO of Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, Ala., on Feb. 10.

Jackson Hospital, a 344-bed facility, filed for bankruptcy this month, citing "significant financial pressures" in recent years, including a challenging payer mix, COVID-19, stagnant reimbursement rates and increased labor costs.

Ms. Anderson's "dual background in nursing and operations will allow for better collaboration and continuity of care throughout all departments," the hospital said. "Responsible for all clinical operations and a wide array of non-clinical operations, Gina will ensure the highest quality and safety standards while leading initiatives supporting the hospital's mission and vision."