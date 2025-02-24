Illinois hospital names chief nurse

Erica Carbajal -

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, Ill., has named Meagan Rothrock-Magana, MSN, vice president and chief nursing officer. 

In her new role, Ms. Rothrock-Magana will oversee nursing operations and lead efforts to advance clinical care at the 80-bed hospital. She will step into the role March 16, according to a news release sent to local media outlets Feb. 23. 

Ms. Rothrock-Magana has worked with the Peoria, Ill.-based health system for 15 years, most recently serving as director of professional practice, development and Magnet program director.

