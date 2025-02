Suffolk, Va.-based Bon Secours Hampton Roads has appointed Vishwas Patel, MD, as chief clinical officer.

In the role, Dr. Patel will oversee clinical operations, quality of patient care, clinical staff management and the development of clinical protocols.

Dr. Patel has been with Bon Secours for 17 years, most recently serving as medical director of the palliative care and hospice programs. He also chairs the credentialing committee at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.