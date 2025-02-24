Yale New Haven taps CNO

Courtney Vose, DNP, RN, is joining Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital as chief nursing officer after serving in the same role at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

Dr. Vose has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, according to a Feb. 24 news release. She served as CNO for two hospitals that are part of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian. During her tenure, both achieved their first Magnet designation.

Dr. Vose succeeds Ena Williams, PhD, RN, who is now senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Yale New Haven Health.

Yale New Haven Hospital is the 1,541-bed primary teaching hospital for the Yale School of Medicine.