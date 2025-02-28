Cook Children's promotes 8 leaders

Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health Care System has promoted eight leaders, including a new chief medical officer and hospital president.

Jonathan Nedrelow, MD, was named chief medical officer and will oversee the health system's clinical strategy and operations, according to a Feb. 27 system news release. Dr. Nedrelow previously served as the system's senior vice president and associate chief medical officer.

Kevin Greene was appointed president of Cook Children's Medical Center-Prosper (Texas). Formerly vice president and administrator of the campus, he will focus on expanding clinical programs, including trauma services.

Spencer Seals was promoted to senior vice president of construction and real estate, previously serving as vice president and leading the development of Cook Children's 10-year facilities master plan.

Cook Children's also promoted the following five leaders to vice president roles:

Tara Allen: Vice president, primary and specialty services

Teresa Baker: Vice president, primary and specialty services, administration

Sheralyn Hartline, DNP, RN: Vice president, nursing and patient care at Cook Children's Medical Center-Prosper

Merridth Simpson: Vice president, human resources and occupational health

Laura Van Hoosier: Vice president, public relations and corporate communications

Cook Children's Health System comprises two medical centers, two surgery centers, home health services, a physician network and a health plan.