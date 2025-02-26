OU Health taps clinical service chief

Oklahoma City-based OU Health has appointed Isabella Grumbach, MD, PhD, as clinical service chief, effective in July.

Dr. Grumbach, a prominent physician-scientist and cardiologist, will also chair the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine's department of internal medicine.

She comes to OU Health from the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where she's held various leadership roles, including as interim chair of internal medicine, vice chair of research and associate director of the cardiovascular fellowship program. She has also served as chief of cardiology at the Iowa City VA Medical Center.

Dr. Grumbach succeeds Michael Bronze, MD, who has chaired OU College of Medicine's internal medicine department for the last 25 years, according to a Feb. 25 news release.