California system chief nursing officer heads to UNC Health

Kinston, N.C.-based UNC Health Lenoir welcomed Keri Noeske, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer and vice president, Neuse News reported Feb. 26.

Dr. Noeske most recently served as chief nursing officer at Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health. She will join the UNC hospital in late March.

"I am excited to join the team at UNC Health Lenoir and become a part of the community," Dr. Noeske said in the report. "I have a passion for rural community care and look forward to working with an organization committed to providing exceptional healthcare."

