UPMC leader heads to Northwell

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has appointed Matthew Harinstein, MD, as vice president and associate chief medical officer. He will also serve as associate medical director at North Shore University Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center in Manhasset.

Dr. Harinstein joins Northwell from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he held multiple leadership roles in cardiology and health system administration. He was the founding director of the UPMC Center for Cardio-Oncology and chief of cardiology at UPMC McKessport, leading advancements in non-invasive cardiac imaging techniques.



Most recently, Dr. Harinstein served as senior vice president, COO, and associate CMO for UPMC International, directing clinical operations and expanding service lines in Italy, China, Ireland and Kazakhstan.

At Northwell, he will work alongside Jill Kalman, MD, the system's executive vice president and chief medical officer, on systemwide initiatives to advance clinical quality and patient care.