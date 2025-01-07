7 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Becker's has reported on the following hospital and health system COO moves since Dec. 27, including individuals who joined new organizations and those promoted to new roles.

Note: This page was created Jan. 7.

Dec. 27-Jan. 7:

1. Melissa Golombek, DNP, was appointed executive vice president and COO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

2. Robert Sabina, COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Texas) since 2021, was named CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, effective Jan. 6.

3. Elias Armendariz, MSN, RN, COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas, was appointed CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland (Texas), effective Dec. 16.

4. Jay Carmichael, COO of Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell, was named president and CEO of Paris, Ill.-based Horizon Health, effective Jan. 20.

5. Kara Estenson, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nurse executive and COO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital, part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

6. Kory Browning, COO of Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, was appointed CEO of Northwest Medical Center-Springdale (Ark.).

7. Dana Anderson, MSN, RN, was named COO of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville (Mo.), effective Feb. 1.