Lawrence General CEO resigns after 1 year

Abha Agrawal, MD, has resigned as president and CEO of Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital and Holy Family Hospitals.

Dr. Agrawal assumed the role in January 2024, according to a Feb. 27 hospital news release.

"It has become evident that the Board and I have a different vision and approach for the future, and under the circumstances, I have submitted my resignation," Dr. Agrawal wrote in a Feb. 27 LinkedIn post.

During her tenure, she led Lawrence General's acquisition of Holy Family Hospital locations in Methuen and Haverhill, Mass., from Dallas-based Steward Health Care. The transaction was finalized on Oct. 1.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to lead the transformation of Lawrence General Hospital and plant the seeds for the creation of a first ever, regional health system in the Merrimack Valley over the last year," Dr. Agrawal said in her post.

Robin Hynds, MSN, RN, Lawrence General's COO, will serve as acting CEO while the board works to appoint an interim leader, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Dr. Agrawal, an internal medicine physician, previously served as chief medical officer of Chicago-based Humboldt Park Health. She is also the founder of A4 Clinics in India, a group of advanced neuro-rehabilitation centers.