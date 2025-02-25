Indiana hospital names COO

Dave Graber has been named COO of Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind.

Mr. Graber most recently served as executive director of growth and development for rehabilitation and orthopedic services lines, according to a Feb. 24 hospital news release.

In his new role, he will oversee daily operations and ensure financial stability, efficiency and quality of patient care. During his tenure, Mr. Graber has expanded rehabilitation and orthopedic offerings, including enhancements for patients undergoing joint replacements.

Hospital CEO Tracy Conroy stepped down Dec. 20 after joining the hospital in 2017.

Daviess Community Hospital is a 74-bed facility with medical clinics in Loogootee, Odon and Washington, Ind., according to its website.