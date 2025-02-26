NYC hospital names new CEO

NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in Brooklyn has named Sandra Sneed as its next CEO, effective March 24.

She brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience at hospitals across the country to the role. Most recently, Ms. Sneed was the COO at Memorial Regional Hospital in South Florida. There, she led an initiative that reduced emergency department wait times for inpatient beds by 46% within a year. She began her career as an occupational therapist at NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue and Kings County before moving into leadership.

Ms Sneed succeeds Gregory Calliste as CEO, who is stepping down after leading Woodhull for nine years. Mr. Calliste worked with NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system, for more than three decades. Under his leadership, the hospital expanded specialty services, completed major infrastructure upgrades and gained accreditation for its medical residency programs.

Woodhull is a 360-bed hospital with approximately 300,000 outpatient visits and 100,000 emergency department visits each year.