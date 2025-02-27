MUSC Health regional division taps COO

Rick Hundorfean was appointed COO of the MUSC Health-Charleston Division in South Carolina.

Mr. Hundorfean assumes the role after serving as CEO of MUSC Health Rehabilitation Hospital, a freestanding rehabilitation hospital in North Charleston, S.C., affiliated with Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

He also previously served as CEO of University Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospital in Beachwood, Ohio, a joint venture between Cleveland-based University Hospitals and Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare.

MUSC Health-Charleston Division is a regional division of MUSC Health, the healthcare system of the Medical University of South Carolina.

