HCA New Hampshire hospital taps CEO

Whitney Fenyak has been named CEO of HCA Healthcare's Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H.

Ms. Fenyak most recently served as COO of HCA's Reston (Va.) Hospital Center, where she led an operating room expansion and managed a multimillion-dollar facility renovation, according to a Feb. 18 hospital news release.

She has been with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare since 2019, previously serving Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital as vice president of operations.

Ms. Fenyak succeeds John Skevington, who was named CEO of HCA's Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H.

Her appointment follows other recent CEO moves within HCA's Northeastern hospitals, including Thomas Bowden's appointment as CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H.