73 HCA executive changes in 2023

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals, systems and divisions in 2023.

Here are 73 moves within HCA reported by Becker's this year:

Note: This list was last updated on Oct. 10 and will continue to be updated.

1. Brad Lain was named CFO of Tamarac-based HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

2. Melissa Mendoza was named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

3. Brent Burish was named interim CEO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



4. Joe Rudisill is the new CEO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

5. Steve Young was named CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton.

6. Jeff Taylor was named CEO of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

7. Samantha Silverberg was named CFO of Loxahatchee-based HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

8. Sally Seymour was named CEO of HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.



9. Allie Krass was named associate vice president of community engagement at Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health.

10. Patty Howard, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of two hospitals in Texas: HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City.

11. Onel Rodriguez was named CFO of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

12. John Thresher was named chief development and integration officer of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

13. Julian Yang, MD, was named chief medical officer of Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.



14. Sherrie Somers, DO, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville.

15. Gina Temple, PhD, RN, is no longer serving as CEO of HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson. Sally Seymour, CEO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital since 2022, was named interim CEO of Bayonet Point.

16. Michelle Ruru was named COO of Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital.

17. Cory Mead was named CEO of HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac.

18. Krikor Jansezian, PhD, was named CEO of behavioral health services by Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System and Parkridge Valley Hospital.

19. Kim King, RN, was named vice president of case management at HCA Midwest Health.

20. Carey Estes joined HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach as vice president of quality.

21. Ashish Sethi, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Virginia's Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.

22. Nicole Carr, DNP, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations for HCA Midwest Health.

23. Lizette Otero, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Miami-based HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

24. Kimberly Salazar, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

25. Janie Thompson was named COO of St. David's Georgetown (Texas) Hospital.

26. Jeremy Owens is the new supply chain CEO for HCA Midwest Health.

27. Carolyn Hunter was named COO of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

28. Andrew Welcome was named COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

29. Chad Christianson is the new president and CEO of HCA's continental division.

30. Ben Coogan was named CEO of Medical City Plano (Texas).

31. Tim Layman, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, Va.

32. Marcus Jackson was named COO of Medical City Las Colinas in Irving, Texas.

33. Danny Fischesser was named CFO of HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie.

34. Ben Warner, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami.

35. Sanjiv Tewari, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton.

36. Brandon Haushalter resigned as CEO of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami for another opportunity outside of HCA Healthcare.

37. Sean Benoit, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami.

38. Joe Britner, COO of HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac, was promoted to COO of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami.

39. Reed Hammond was named CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

40. Ken West was named CEO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.



41. Steve Nierman left his role as CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton.

42. Saba Habis, MD, was named CEO of West Hills (Calif.) Hospital.

43. Jamil Wilcox joined HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach as ethics and compliance officer.

44. Maidoly Martinez, MSN, RN, was named assistant chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami.

45. Corey Lovelace was named CEO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie.

46. Jyric Sims, PhD, was named president of HCA's West Florida division.

47. Nathan Deal, MD, was named chief medical officer of both HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas.

48. Nicole Garlinghouse was named CFO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

49. Paul Hancock, MD, was named CEO of Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.

50. Chris Cosby was named CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System.

51. Sebastian Strom, MD, was named CEO of HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

52. Terry Brown announced that he would retire as CFO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

53. Andrew Moore, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division in Houston.

54. Jordan Fulkerson was named CFO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

55. Jay Finnegan retired as CEO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

56. Katie Bruels, DNP, RN, was named COO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

57. Andrea Augst was named vice president of human resources for HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.



58. Alexander Gumiroff, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

59. Darren DeSimone, BSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

60. Bradley Talbert, president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, accepted a new role as CEO of Memorial Health-Savannah (Ga.), also part of HCA.

61. Damon Barrett was named COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

62. Krysla Karlix was named CEO of Medical City Green Oaks in Dallas.



63. Miah Stutts was named CFO of Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health.

64. Tom Ozburn was named CEO of Nashville-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

65. Chris Mosley was named CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee.

66. Arabinda Pani, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

67. David Paniry was named CFO of HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate.

68. Cathy Edmisten, RN, became CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center.

69. Christy Maraone was named vice president of marketing and corporate affairs of Houston-based HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast division.

70. Mark Miller was named CEO of TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

71. Allen Harrison joined Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, a division of HCA, as division president.

72. Kristin Dyer joined Medical City Healthcare as CFO.

73. Kevin Klauer, DO, was named chief medical officer for HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.