43 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Dec. 17:

Jim Beiermann was promoted to the role of senior executive officer for Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources.

Vanessa Benavides has been named senior vice president and chief legal officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.

Michelle Bookout, DNP, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital.

Lisa Carter was named president of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health's southern market.

Lindsey Casey, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Children's Hospital New Orleans.

Luis Castro has been appointed COO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

Natalie Dickson, MD, will remain in her role as president of Nashville-based Tennessee Oncology while taking on the newly created role of chief strategy officer.

Todd Forkel was appointed CEO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System.

Mary Friedman became chief strategy officer for Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center.

Tracey Franovich, RN, was appointed president and CEO of McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

Tara Geddes, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer for Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.

Jessica Goldstein was named CMO of Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

Kidada Hawkins was named president of BayCare Health System's Winter Haven (Fla.) and Winter Haven Women's Hospitals.

Mark Henrichs was appointed associate vice president for finance and CFO for University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City.

Louise Hickman, BSN, RN, CNO for Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., was named chief clinical officer for the organization.



David Hirschwerk, MD, has been appointed medical director of North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

Marcus Hoffman was named senior vice president and CFO of Kaiser Permanente's Southern California and Hawaii markets.

Bill Hudson became Oklahoma City-based Integris Health's new vice president and chief information officer.

Todd Jackson was appointed CEO of Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville, Fla.

Percival Kane Jr. was named COO for Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

Chuck Kassis was named CEO of Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

David Keith stepped down from his CEO role at McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health.

Jared Lesher was appointed COO of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.



Matt MacVey, the hospital's current CIO, will assume the role of executive vice president and CIO at Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital.

Daniel Maughan was promoted to the role of president and CEO of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall hospital in Newburgh, N.Y.

David McKnight was appointed CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

Frank Morgan has been appointed vice president of investor relations for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health, has departed from the retail giant.

Michelle Powell, MSN, RN, was named CNO for Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Abhinav Rastogi was promoted to the role of president and CEO of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Benjamin Richaud resigned from his CEO role at Merit Health River Region hospital in Vicksburg, Miss.



Michael Riordan was named president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health.



Jason Sanders, MD, will join the University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington as president and CEO of the health system's medical group.

Stephen Schleicher, MD, was named CMO for Nashville, Tenn.-based Tennessee Oncology.

Kenny Shafer was named CEO of Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center.

Benjamin Stevens was appointed CFO of Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, Iowa.

Lydia Stockman, RN, was appointed chief administrative officer for the Inspira Health's Mullica Hill and Woodbury, N.J., facilities.

Juli Stover was named chief strategy officer for Mesa, Ariz.-based eVisit, a virtual care platform for healthcare providers.

Phil Stuart will retire from his role as CEO of Tomah (Wisc.) Health.

Davin Turner, DO, was appointed CEO of Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tenn.

George Von Mock was appointed CEO of Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Trevor Wright was appointed CEO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health Hospitals.

Chris York will join Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health as the organization's new market CEO.