Baylor Scott & White CEO retires, joins private equity firm

Jim Hinton has joined private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe after retiring on Dec. 31 as the CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health.

Mr. Hinton, who has more than 38 years of healthcare leadership experience, joined the private equity firm's healthcare resource group, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the WCAS team for the next chapter in his career," Brian Regan, head of the healthcare group and general partner at the private equity firm, said in the release. "His decades of experience leading major health systems, partnering with clinicians and focusing on improving the patient experience will be incredibly valuable to WCAS and our portfolio companies."

Before becoming CEO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White, Mr. Hinton served as president and CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services for 21 years.