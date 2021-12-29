HCA names new CEO of Virginia hospital

David McKnight was appointed CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. McKnight, who assumed the position Dec. 27, replaced Zach McCluskey, who was named CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in HCA Healthcare's North Florida Division, a news release said.

Mr. McKnight has been with HCA for 11 years, most recently as CEO of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, Va. He previously served as the hospital's CFO.