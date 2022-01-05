Avera leader named CEO of Altru Health System: 3 things to know

Todd Forkel has been appointed CEO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System.

Three things to know:

1. Mr. Forkel will assume his new position on Feb. 28, a news release shared with Becker's said.

2. He has served as CEO of Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D., and Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre, S.D., since 2011, according to LinkedIn.

3. He previously held leadership roles with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, Innovis Health in Fargo, N.D., and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.