TriStar Greenview names new COO: 4 things to know

Jared Lesher was appointed COO of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.

Four things to know:

1. Mr. Lesher currently serves as the vice president of operations at TriStar Centennial in Nashville, Tenn., a Dec. 17 news release shared with Becker's said. 

2. He previously served as an assistant administrator for HCA Healthcare affiliate Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn.

3. He will assume his new COO role in January 2022.

4. Both Greenview and Centennial hospitals are part of TriStar Health, also an affiliate of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

