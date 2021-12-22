HCA names new VP of investor relations

Frank Morgan has been appointed vice president of investor relations for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

He will succeed Mark Kimbrough, who is retiring in March after a nearly 40-year career with the health system, a Dec. 22 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Morgan currently serves as the managing director of healthcare services research for RBC Capital Markets, a Toronto-based investment company he joined in 2008. He previously held senior analyst positions with New York City-based Jefferies and Company and J.C. Bradford in Nashville.

Since joining HCA in 1982, Mr. Kimbrough has served as vice president of investor relations and vice president of real estate, and he has been consistently recognized as a top investor relations executive by Institutional Investor, the news release said.