Walmart loses health executive

Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health, has departed from the retail giant.

Mr. Osborne, who played a key role in Walmart's push into the healthcare industry, announced his departure in a Jan. 1 LinkedIn post.

"After nearly 15 years, I wanted to share that I've departed the Walmart Health and Wellness business. I first want to thank the organization and its leadership for allowing me to be a part of so many opportunities to try to make the healthcare system a better one for people across the country," he wrote.

Mr. Osborne was the head of Walmart Health clinics until the second half of 2021 before moving into a new role that focused on strategy and innovation within the company's health and wellness division.