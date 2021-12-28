Providence's Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital taps new CEO

Chuck Kassis has been named CEO of Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital, effective Feb. 14, 2022.

He will replace Tyler Hedden, who resigned in September.

Mr. Kassis has served as the president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center in Merced, Calif., since 2014, a news release shared with Becker's said. He joined the medical center in 2008 as vice president of operations.

He previously held leadership roles at hospitals throughout California, including at Dallas-based Tenet Health, Regional Medical Center in San Jose and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital in Modesto, the news release said.