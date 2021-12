Tyler Hedden resigned from his role as CEO of Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital in September, according to a statement from the health system emailed to Becker's.

Mr. Hedden is now serving as the COO for PeaceHealth's Oregon region, according to LinkedIn.

Frank Beirne, regional COO for Providence Northern California, is serving as an interim replacement, according to the statement.

Mr. Hedden had been with Providence since January 2017.