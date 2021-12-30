Mississippi hospital looking for new CEO

Merit Health River Region hospital CEO Benjamin Richaud has resigned after a nearly six-year tenure, The Vicksburg Post reported Dec. 29.

Mr. Richaud has accepted a position out of state and will leave the Vicksburg, Miss.-based hospital at the end of January. He led the hospital to becoming the first in the Merit Health network to add digital mammography, led the way to becoming the first in Mississippi to earn the American College of Cardiology's Chest Pain Center accreditation, and played a vital role in recruiting physicians.

After Mr. Richaud's announcement about his departure, the hospital system listed an opening for the CEO job position.