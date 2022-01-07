Mission Health CMO to leave HCA for new role

William Hathaway, MD, will leave his role as CMO for Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health to join Mountain Area Health Education Center as CEO, effective Feb. 7.

Dr. Hathaway will succeed Jeffrey Heck, MD, who is retiring after a decade with the organization, a Jan. 6 news release said.

"I am grateful for my time with Mission Health and HCA Healthcare and look forward to our continued partnership in my new role," Dr. Hathaway said in the news release.

It's been a tumultuous year for Mission Health, which was acquired by Nashville-based HCA Healthcare in 2019. In February 2021, dozens of physicians left the hospital following contract disputes.

In April 2021, an independent monitoring team was instituted to examine the issue of physicians leaving.