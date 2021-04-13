Mission Health monitor to examine physician departures

An independent monitoring team said it will examine the issue of physicians leaving Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health since the system was taken over by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to MedPage Today.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Gibbins Advisors was appointed as independent monitor for Mission Health as part of HCA's acquisition of the system in 2019. HCA agreed to certain commitments as part of the deal, including keeping major Mission Health facilities open and continuing to provide certain services, and the independent monitor determines if HCA is adhering to those commitments.

More than 200 people registered for an April 7 webinar to voice concerns to the independent monitor, including questions about physicians leaving Mission Health facilities. Though many of the physician departures don't fall within the areas the independent monitor reviews, Gibbins Advisors said it would examine raising the issue to HCA, according to the April 9 MedPage Today report.

"To the extent those departures impact services at hospitals, that's certainly something we're going to look at and inquire about," Ronald Winters, a principal at Gibbins Advisors, said during the April 7 meeting.

Mr. Winters said the questions about physicians leaving the health system would be divided into two groups: primary care physician departures and surgeon departures.

Read the full article from MedPage Today here.

