North Carolina hospital loses majority of physicians after contract negotiations

At least 55 physicians have decided to part ways with Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health since it was acquired by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in February 2019, according to TV station WLOS.

Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard, N.C., part of Mission, saw a "good majority" of its physicians leave after recent contractual negotiations, one of the hospital's executives said in January, according to The Transylvania Times. At least 16 of the hospital's 21 physicians have decided to leave, according to WLOS.

The physicians are leaving Transylvania Regional Hospital after being offered contracts with 10 percent to 25 percent pay cuts, according to WLOS.

Financial compensation isn't the only reason physicians are leaving the system. One physician told The Transylvania Times this month that expectations of HCA and physicians have diverged. However, he said the company has supported physicians who have decided to leave the system and facilitated record transfer requests in the interest of patients.

Regarding the physician departures, Mission Health released the following statement to Becker's Hospital Review:



"As with any organization, employee contracts are confidential. Through our contracts with our employed physicians, Mission Health seeks to support our focus on patient care while compensating our physicians at fair market value. While most Mission Health physicians were offered new employment contracts, some have chosen to pursue other options."

Mission said it is actively recruiting to fill any anticipated vacancies.

HCA declined to comment to Becker's earlier this month about how many physicians are leaving Mission and why they decided to part ways with the system.

