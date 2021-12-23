MarinHealth names new chief strategy officer: 4 things to know

Mary Friedman became chief strategy officer for Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center in September, according to LinkedIn.

Four things to know:

1. Ms. Friedman most recently served as vice president of strategy and business development at the medical center for 10 years, a news release shared with Becker's said.

2. She previously led laboratory business operations for UC San Diego Health.

3. Ms. Friedman was an analyst for Dublin-based Accenture, working within the IT company's life sciences consulting practice.

4. She helped establish the center for technology integration at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, Calif., the news release said.