Temple University Hospital names new CEO

Abhinav Rastogi has been promoted to the role of president and CEO of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Rastogi succeeds Michael Young, who will remain president and CEO of Temple University Health System, a news release shared with Becker's said.

"Abhi's effective leadership and thorough familiarity with the day-to-day operational and financial performance of Temple University Hospital make him ideally suited to take on the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead for TUH," Mr. Young said.

Since joining the hospital 19 years ago, Mr. Rastogi has held several leadership roles, most recently as COO since July 2020. His previous titles include director of the project management office, associate hospital director of the pulmonary service line and senior vice president of professional services.