RWJ leader joins Inspira Health as chief administrative officer

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health has appointed Lydia Stockman, RN, chief administrative officer for the network's Mullica Hill and Woodbury, N.J., facilities, effective Jan. 10.

Ms. Stockman, who brings more than 20 years of healthcare management experience to the role, most recently served as the senior vice president of clinical operations for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. During her tenure, she established the hospital's first intermediate care unit for the cardiac service line, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Stockman began her career in healthcare as a nurse at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J.

Inspira Health includes three hospitals and a medical staff of 1,300.

