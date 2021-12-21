Marcus Hoffman named CFO of Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Hawaii

Kaiser Permanente named Marcus Hoffman senior vice president and CFO of its Southern California and Hawaii markets.

Mr. Hoffman has served in this position on an interim basis for the past nine months, according to a news release from the Oakland, Calif.-based health system.

Before that, he was vice president of financial planning and analysis for Kaiser Permanente's Southern California market. Mr. Hoffman also previously served as area CFO for the health system's Orange County service area.

Kaiser Permanente's Hawaii market includes 20 facilities throughout the state, and its Southern California market comprises 12 service areas.