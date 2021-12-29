Iowa Mayo Clinic-affiliated medical center names new CFO

Benjamin Stevens was appointed CFO of Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, Iowa, an affiliate of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System.

He succeeds Lynn Luloff, who retired in November after serving in the role for 13 years, a news release said.

Mr. Stevens currently serves as CFO and interim CEO of Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa. During his tenure, which began in 2014, he oversaw a $24 million expansion project and the implementation of the organization's electronic health record system.

He will assume his new role Feb. 28, 2022, according to the news release.