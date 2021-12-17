Integris Health taps new CIO

Bill Hudson became Oklahoma City-based Integris Health's new vice president and chief information officer on Dec. 13.

He previously spent five years as the CIO for Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health, a news release said. His other previous roles include chief healthcare strategist at VMware, an IT company in Palo Alto, Calif., and chief technology officer at Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health Network.

Mr. Hudson, who spent 15 years with EHR company Epic Systems, has overseen the implementations of numerous electronic health records, the news release said.