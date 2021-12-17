UH's Ahuja Medical Center names CMO, COO: 5 things to know

Jessica Goldstein, MD, and Percival Kane Jr. have taken on new executive leadership roles at Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio, part of Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

Five things to know:

1. Dr. Goldstein became Ahuja Medical Center's CMO on Dec. 13, succeeding Tim Kasprzak, a news release shared with Becker's said. She has served as interim CMO since October.

2. Dr. Goldstein previously served as the medical director of UH Emergency Medicine Quality Network.

3. Mr. Kane was named COO for Ahuja Medical Center and will assume the role on Jan. 10, 2022, a news release said.

4. He joins UH health system from Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights, Ohio, where he served as COO.

5. Both Dr. Goldstein and Mr. Kane will oversee the second phase of Ahuja's expansion project, slated to open in 2023.