Northwell names new medical director for North Shore University Hospital

David Hirschwerk, MD, has been appointed medical director of North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., effective Jan. 3.

He succeeds Michael Gitman, MD, who was recently promoted to executive director of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y., a news release shared with Becker's said.

An infectious disease specialist, Dr. Hirschwerk most recently served as executive vice chair of the department of medicine at North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish. He received the 2021 Goldstein Physician Executive Leadership Award at Northwell Health, the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based health system to which both hospitals belong.