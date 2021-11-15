Northwell's Long Island Jewish Medical Center gets new executive director

Northwell Health has named Michael Gitman, MD, executive director of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York City.

Dr. Gitman succeeds Michael Goldberg, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, a Nov. 15 news release said.



"Michael Gitman has a rich family legacy of service to the region and to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in particular," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. "We're proud to promote him to lead one of the significant quaternary care teaching hospitals in the Northeast."

Dr. Gitman has served as medical director for the health system's North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., since 2014. Under his leadership, the hospital performed the Long Island area's first heart and liver transplants in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The organization has also received Magnet status and has been recognized as a four-star hospital by CMS, the news release said.