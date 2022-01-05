Arkansas health system announces new market CEO

Chris York will join Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health on Jan. 24 as the organization's new market CEO.

He will replace Denten Park, who resigned in July 2021, Talk Business & Politics reported Jan. 4.

Mr. York most recently served as president of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas. Under his leadership, the hospital achieved a five-star rating by CMS and a "Top 100" rating by IBM/Watson Health, a Jan. 4 news release said.

"Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Health have an exciting future — especially with the rapid growth the area has seen over the last 10 years," he said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to work with our teams across the market to further the health system's initiatives and enhance access to quality healthcare for patients in the community."