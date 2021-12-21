Premier Health taps new CEO

Premier Health has selected Michael Riordan to serve as president and CEO of the Dayton, Ohio-based health system, effective Jan. 31.

Mr. Riordan, who has nearly 20 years of experience in CEO leadership, was selected after a national search.

"The Premier Health Board of Trustees was extremely impressed by Mike's ability to bring creativity, flexibility and analysis to bear in tackling and solving complex challenges, as well as his brand of servant leadership," said Anita Moore, chair of the Premier Health board of trustees, in a Dec. 21 news release. "We believe he will complement Premier Health's culture, with his proven track record of mentoring and developing talent, seeking input from front-line staff, and valuing diversity and inclusion."

Mr. Riordan has served in leadership positions at several healthcare organizations, including University of Chicago Medical Center and Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C. Since December 2019, he has served as an independent director with Owens & Minor, a global healthcare logistics company based in Mechanicsville, Va.

Mr. Riordan will succeed Mary Boosalis, who has served as the president and CEO of Premier Health for five years. She will serve in an advisory role through the end of March.